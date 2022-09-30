Facts

17:04 30.09.2022

Some 81 victims of morning shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia hospitalized, 26 dead – police

2 min read
Some 81 victims of morning shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia hospitalized, 26 dead – police

Some 26 people were killed as a result of shelling by Russian invaders of a humanitarian convoy with civilians in Zaporizhia on Friday morning, the number of injured and hospitalized reached 81, the police communications department in Zaporizhia region reported.

"Currently, information has been established about 25 dead, including two children. Also, a police officer who was on duty at the checkpoint died from shrapnel wounds at the scene of the tragedy. Another 81 people were hospitalized in medical institutions of the city, among them a three-year-old girl. Information about the injured and the dead is constantly being updated," the report notes.

Police officers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, military and civilian doctors, as well as specialists from specialized services continue to work at the scene. Law enforcement officers are conducting an inspection of the scene and collecting evidence of an armed crime.

Based on all the materials collected, criminal proceedings will be opened in the future under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war."

As reported, at 07:10 Russian troops delivered three strikes from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to a car market near the Zaporizhia-Orikhiv highway. A convoy of civilians found itself in the affected area, trying to cross the checkpoint and leave for the temporarily occupied territory. A total of 248 civilian vehicles were registered to leave Zaporizhia, by the time of the shelling there were about 100 people on the spot.

Tags: #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

13:16 30.09.2022
Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

12:13 30.09.2022
Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, injures about 50 – PGO

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, injures about 50 – PGO

09:53 30.09.2022
Twenty-three killed, 28 wounded amid shelling of column of civilians at Zaporizhia exit – region’s head

Twenty-three killed, 28 wounded amid shelling of column of civilians at Zaporizhia exit – region’s head

09:12 27.09.2022
People injured during night shelling of Zaporizhia – City Council secretary

People injured during night shelling of Zaporizhia – City Council secretary

12:15 24.09.2022
Nine people wounded, one woman killed in night shelling of Zaporizhia – city council secretary

Nine people wounded, one woman killed in night shelling of Zaporizhia – city council secretary

15:52 22.09.2022
One person killed, five wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

One person killed, five wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

18:09 21.09.2022
Five missiles hit Zaporizhia in three districts, three people wounded

Five missiles hit Zaporizhia in three districts, three people wounded

14:33 21.09.2022
'Arrivals' recorded in Zaporizhia – city council

'Arrivals' recorded in Zaporizhia – city council

18:52 14.09.2022
Two missiles fired against Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

Two missiles fired against Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

10:38 10.08.2022
Ukraine's air defense shoots down three missiles over Zaporizhia

Ukraine's air defense shoots down three missiles over Zaporizhia

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

European Council firmly reject, unequivocally condemn Russia's illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions of Ukraine – statement

West needs Russia's nuclear deterrence strategy – Kuleba

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

LATEST

Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

European Council firmly reject, unequivocally condemn Russia's illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions of Ukraine – statement

I do not see single European govt that can refuse to support Ukraine – Kuleba

By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

West needs Russia's nuclear deterrence strategy – Kuleba

Russia continues to strike on civilian population of Ukraine amid losses on battlefield - US Ambassador

Western support for Ukraine to increase after new attempts to annex Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

Pentagon plans to set up new command to arm Ukraine – media

McDonald's opens ten restaurants in Kyiv for visiting

AD
AD
AD
AD