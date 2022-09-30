Some 81 victims of morning shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia hospitalized, 26 dead – police

Some 26 people were killed as a result of shelling by Russian invaders of a humanitarian convoy with civilians in Zaporizhia on Friday morning, the number of injured and hospitalized reached 81, the police communications department in Zaporizhia region reported.

"Currently, information has been established about 25 dead, including two children. Also, a police officer who was on duty at the checkpoint died from shrapnel wounds at the scene of the tragedy. Another 81 people were hospitalized in medical institutions of the city, among them a three-year-old girl. Information about the injured and the dead is constantly being updated," the report notes.

Police officers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, military and civilian doctors, as well as specialists from specialized services continue to work at the scene. Law enforcement officers are conducting an inspection of the scene and collecting evidence of an armed crime.

Based on all the materials collected, criminal proceedings will be opened in the future under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war."

As reported, at 07:10 Russian troops delivered three strikes from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to a car market near the Zaporizhia-Orikhiv highway. A convoy of civilians found itself in the affected area, trying to cross the checkpoint and leave for the temporarily occupied territory. A total of 248 civilian vehicles were registered to leave Zaporizhia, by the time of the shelling there were about 100 people on the spot.