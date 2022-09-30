Facts

15:39 30.09.2022

West needs Russia's nuclear deterrence strategy – Kuleba

2 min read
West needs Russia's nuclear deterrence strategy – Kuleba

The West needs a strategy for Russia's nuclear deterrence, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"In fact, all our partners need now is to remember that for decades they had an effective strategy for the nuclear deterrence of the Soviet Union, and now we need to believe in ourselves again and implement a strategy that will deter Russia. This is absolutely possible, this is not some kind of predetermined factor," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The Minister noted that the prospect of using nuclear weapons shocks everyone, especially the countries that possess nuclear weapons.

"And here the position of both China and India, which took a separate position in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, is absolutely categorically against the use of nuclear weapons, not to mention other nuclear countries that belong to the West and with which we have, accordingly, very close relationship," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed that the use of nuclear weapons by Putin would not break Ukraine and would not force the West to abandon support for Ukraine.

"If Putin believes that by using nuclear weapons, he will, firstly, break Ukraine, make it give up the fight, and secondly, break the West and make them refuse to support Ukraine, then he once again, as he had been many times before, is grossly mistaken. It won't break Ukraine and it won't make the West stop supporting Ukraine. There is only one question, and this is the most acute issue in internal discussions in various governments – how to respond to this if, God forbid, this happens. But the option to reduce support for Ukraine and say: 'That's it, stop, since you've gone like that, now let's make concessions' is not discussed in serious capitals," Kuleba said.

According to him, now the Russians are already profiting from the fact that, in principle, the topic of a nuclear strike has appeared, if not on the front pages, then definitely on the second or third page, the effect of intimidation is already working.

"We talked very actively with partners on this topic. In the first days of communication, nervousness was felt, but then we managed to somehow stabilize it all. We need firmness of spirit, faith in victory, and everything will be fine," the minister said.

Tags: #nuclear #west

MORE ABOUT

14:30 30.09.2022
Western support for Ukraine to increase after new attempts to annex Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

Western support for Ukraine to increase after new attempts to annex Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

09:43 28.09.2022
Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

Zelensky at UNSC: Russia bringing world to nuclear catastrophe

12:48 12.08.2022
Reaction of intl community to Russia's nuclear blackmail should be quick and tough – Stefanchuk

Reaction of intl community to Russia's nuclear blackmail should be quick and tough – Stefanchuk

09:39 18.04.2022
West must respond with sanctions against entire banking system of Russia, retaliate for introduction of ruble zone in southern Ukraine – Zelensky

West must respond with sanctions against entire banking system of Russia, retaliate for introduction of ruble zone in southern Ukraine – Zelensky

17:31 07.04.2022
European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

10:41 30.03.2022
Western leaders discuss need to support, strengthen Ukraine on Tues – Johnson

Western leaders discuss need to support, strengthen Ukraine on Tues – Johnson

18:51 28.03.2022
Russian troops again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Russian troops again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

10:26 26.03.2022
Nuclear status should not be 'permission for injustice' – Zelensky

Nuclear status should not be 'permission for injustice' – Zelensky

19:33 24.03.2022
NATO to provide Ukraine with cybersecurity aid, equipment to protect Ukraine from biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats

NATO to provide Ukraine with cybersecurity aid, equipment to protect Ukraine from biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear threats

11:35 21.03.2022
Moldova resumes international flights via Romania

Moldova resumes international flights via Romania

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

Some 81 victims of morning shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia hospitalized, 26 dead – police

European Council firmly reject, unequivocally condemn Russia's illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions of Ukraine – statement

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

LATEST

Russia buries hope for peaceful settlement, Putin's increasingly desperate regime crosses another 'red line' – Nauseda

Zelensky signs Ukraine's application for rapid NATO accession

Ukraine ready for dialogue, but with another Russian president – Zelensky

Some 81 victims of morning shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia hospitalized, 26 dead – police

European Council firmly reject, unequivocally condemn Russia's illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions of Ukraine – statement

I do not see single European govt that can refuse to support Ukraine – Kuleba

By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

Russia continues to strike on civilian population of Ukraine amid losses on battlefield - US Ambassador

Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, 62 people wounded – mayor of Melitopol

Pentagon plans to set up new command to arm Ukraine – media

AD
AD
AD
AD