Facts

10:46 29.09.2022

As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

1 min read
As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

As a result of missile attacks by Russian invaders in Dnipro, three people were killed, including a child, and five more were wounded, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"The Russians fired missiles at Dnipro at night. They hit residential areas. It is now known that three people were killed, including one child ... Five more were injured, including a 12-year-old girl," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Reznichenko noted that rescuers got her out of a broken house, where she was just sleeping when a Russian missile flew there.

In addition, several private houses were completely destroyed. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble and look for people. According to him, there is a possibility that there may still be children.

Also, more than 60 private houses and several high-rise buildings were again damaged in the city. A market, buses, cars and power lines were damaged.

Tags: #dnipro #war #killed

MORE ABOUT

11:47 29.09.2022
HIMARS, 155 mm caliber to continue to de-occupy our lands – Reznikov

HIMARS, 155 mm caliber to continue to de-occupy our lands – Reznikov

15:42 28.09.2022
Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

Putin plans to fight till death by elderly people, office plankton – Podoliak

13:07 28.09.2022
War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

War will end only after complete de-occupation of entire Ukraine’s territory – Zelensky

16:17 27.09.2022
AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

AFU liberate Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi from Russian occupation – Syniehubov

13:22 27.09.2022
AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU repels enemy attack in seven settlements, 28 strikes inflicted by Ukrainian aviation in past 24 hours – General Staff

11:26 27.09.2022
Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW

Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW

10:02 27.09.2022
Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning

Air defense of Navy destroys three kamikaze drones Shahed-136 Tues morning

09:43 27.09.2022
Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

Russian missile destroys infrastructure of airport in Kryvyi Rih, its further use impossible – region’s head

15:41 24.09.2022
Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

15:10 24.09.2022
Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

LATEST

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

Russia conscripts 2,000 people from Crimea to Kherson region, incl Crimean Tatars – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD