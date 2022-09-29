As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

As a result of missile attacks by Russian invaders in Dnipro, three people were killed, including a child, and five more were wounded, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"The Russians fired missiles at Dnipro at night. They hit residential areas. It is now known that three people were killed, including one child ... Five more were injured, including a 12-year-old girl," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Reznichenko noted that rescuers got her out of a broken house, where she was just sleeping when a Russian missile flew there.

In addition, several private houses were completely destroyed. Rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble and look for people. According to him, there is a possibility that there may still be children.

Also, more than 60 private houses and several high-rise buildings were again damaged in the city. A market, buses, cars and power lines were damaged.