US draft budget resolution provides for $12.35 bln in aid to Ukraine

The draft short-term budget resolution submitted to the US Congress provides for assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $12.35 billion, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"A draft short-term budget resolution has been submitted to the US Congress, which provides for a $12.35 billion aid package for Ukraine, which is $600 million more than the White House's request," Arakhamia wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, $7.8 billion has been allocated for defense, and $4.5 billion for direct budgetary support to Ukraine.

"This document also renews the authority of the Administration to transfer weapons and equipment directly from the US stocks to Ukraine in the new fiscal year in the amount of $3.7 billion," the head of the faction said.

The MP expressed the hope that the resolution would be adopted by both houses of Congress, and US President Joe Biden would sign it this week.

Arakhamia is now in the United States as part of the delegation of the Ukrainian parliament.