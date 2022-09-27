Facts

18:21 27.09.2022

French FM: Paris committed to fulfill its obligations to support Ukraine for as long as needed

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna has said following a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that Paris is committed to fulfill its obligations to support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary.

"Thank you for your warm welcome President Zelensky. Three months after the visit by the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron], I was happy to convey France's message of friendship and support. We will continue our commitment for as long as it is necessary," she said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #france #colonna

