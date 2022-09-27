Invaders fire at Mykolaiv twice at night from Tornado-S MLRS – Kim

On Tuesday night, the Russian occupiers fired at Mykolaiv twice from the Tornado-S MLRS. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out rocket and artillery shelling of Ochakiv, Vesniane village of Vesnyianka merged territorial community and Chervona Dolyna village of Shyrokivska community, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"At night, on September 27, Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling twice – approximately at 01:04 and 04:02. Previously, with the MLRS Tornado-S, the enemy hit different areas of the city. So far, it is known about damage to a number of civilian objects in the city center, in particular residential buildings, shops and a water supply network. Also, as a result of the shelling, the warehouse was destroyed, followed by fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

According to him, on September 27, from 01:30, the enemy inflicted artillery strikes on the aqua zone of the town of Ochakiv of Ochakivska merged territorial community. There are no casualties. "In the morning, at 07:15, an explosion was heard in the city again. Detailed information is being clarified," Kim added.

Also, on the night of September 27, at 04:04, a rocket attack was recorded in the village of Vesniane of Vesnianska merged territorial community, as a result of which residential buildings, social infrastructure, garages, cars were partially destroyed and damaged. There are no casualties.

"At 04:00 today, the village of Chervona Dolyna was shelled. There are hits into previously destroyed houses. There are no casualties," the head of the Administration said.