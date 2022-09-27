People injured during night shelling of Zaporizhia – City Council secretary

As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhia on Tuesday night, people were injured, a fire broke out, secretary of the City Council Anatoliy Kurtev said.

"As a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhia, a fire occurred. Unfortunately, there are victims," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday night.

Kurtev added that the relevant services are already working on the spot.

Earlier, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported that missiles hit the infrastructure of the city.