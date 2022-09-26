Facts

17:47 26.09.2022

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Pervomaiske rises to seven – emergency service

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Pervomaiske rises to seven – emergency service

Seven people were killed as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupation forces on the town of Pervomaiske in Kharkiv region on Monday, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"As a result of the strike on the private housing district in Pervomaiske at around 13:30, seven people, including a 15-year-old child, were killed," it said.

Private houses were destroyed by the strike and a fire broke out in a summer kitchen 20 square meters in area.

The rescue operations continue.

