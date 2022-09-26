Facts

10:12 26.09.2022

Russian occupiers fire at Mykolaiv in the morning, hit industrial zone – mayor

1 min read
The Russian occupiers fired on Mykolaiv in the morning, hit the industrial zone, windows, roof and doors in buildings were damaged, a warehouse was partially destroyed, mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych said.

"Today Mykolaiv was shelled at about 05:00 in the morning. According to preliminary information, missile strikes were carried out on an industrial zone in the vicinity of the city. Windows, a roof and doors in buildings were damaged there, a warehouse was partially destroyed," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #mykolaiv

