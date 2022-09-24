Facts

12:15 24.09.2022

Nine people wounded, one woman killed in night shelling of Zaporizhia – city council secretary

Nine people were wounded and one person was killed as a result of a missile attack on a multi-apartment building in Zaporizhia last night, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev has said.

"Nine people wounded. One person hospitalized. Regrettably, one woman was killed. Our deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Kustiev said that a fire broke out in a multi-apartment buildings as a result night shelling. The fire has been extinguished.

"The residents of the multi-apartment building spent the night in a municipal bus, which was used a heating point," he said.

Windows were broken in nine more multi-apartment building, windows and roofs were damaged in private houses, the official said, adding that the municipal services and representatives of the district administration were working on the spot.

"We offered the people, who lost their housing, to settle in the nearest kindergarten," Kurtiev said.

Earlier, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh said that one person was killed and seven people were wounded as a result of the enemy attack.

Tags: #zaporizhia

