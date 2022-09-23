Some 35 private houses, six multi-apartment buildings damaged in night shelling attack on Mykolaiv

Thirty-five private houses and six multi-apartment buildings were damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Mykolaiv last night, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych has said.

"In all of the private houses, the roofs were destroyed in addition to the windows and the doors. The ceilings collapsed in 20 of them. Windows and balconies were mainly damaged in the multi-apartment buildings," he said on the Telegram channel.

The mayor also said that two shops and water pipeline were also damaged in the city.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces shelled Mykolaiv last night. The office building of an industrial infrastructure facility was hit, according to preliminary information. Also, private houses, water pipeline and power lines were damaged.