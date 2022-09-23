Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has presented an initiative to create a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhia NPP at a meeting with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in Pittsburgh, the United States on September 22.

"Rafael Grossi informed about the main results of the work of the IAEA mission and presented an initiative to create a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on its website.

As the ministry reported, the parties discussed the need and ways for the speedy de-occupation and demilitarization of the Zaporizhia NPP and its return under the control of the legitimate operator.

"Herman Haluschenko said that the situation at the ZNPP is becoming more and more threatening due to the constant shelling of Russian troops. Russian troops also resort to shelling of the territory and infrastructure around the Pivdenoukrainska NPP," the ministry said.

The meeting participants also agreed on the need to take quick and coordinated steps to restore the safety of civilian nuclear facilities, the Ministry of Energy said.