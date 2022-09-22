One person killed, five wounded in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

One person was killed and five people were wounded as a results of an enemy attack mounted on Zaporizhia on Thursday morning, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev has said.

"Houses were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. If your house was also damaged, dial 15-80. Currently we have been informed that five people were wounded. Regrettably, one person was killed," he said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the Russian occupation forces fired nine missiles against Zaporizhia. One of them hit a hotel and there are people under the rubble. The invaders also hit a power substation, as a result of which the southern communities of Zaporizky district were blacked out. In addition, a television tower was hit.