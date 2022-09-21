Facts

20:12 21.09.2022

Zaluzhny: No statements by leadership of aggressor country will affect our readiness to fight for our freedom

The decision of the Russian Federation to mobilize is a confirmation that the Armed Forces of Ukraine gave a worthy rebuff to the enemy after the start of a full-scale invasion, said commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

"Hundreds of thousands of men and women are defending their native land, their own homes, their children and the future of Ukraine. Therefore, no statements by the military-political leadership of the aggressor country will have an impact on our readiness to fight for our freedom. We will defeat everyone who comes to our land with weapons – voluntarily or on mobilization," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel.

