Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

Russia's war is aimed at destroying Ukraine's right to exist, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state – plain and simple – and Ukraine’s right to exist as a people. Whatever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold,” Biden said speaking at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

He pointed out that even more terrible evidence of atrocities and war crimes of Russia are mass graves in Izium, where bodies with signs of torture were found.

The President stressed that none, except Russia, was looking for a conflict.

“Putin claims that he had to act because Russia was threatened. But none threatens Russia, and none other than Russia sought conflict. In fact, we warned he was coming and tried to avert it,” Biden said.