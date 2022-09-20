Rada appeals to tworld community in connection with Russia’s aggression in Black, Azov Seas and Kerch Strait

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a statement to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe, OSCE, NATO, governments and parliaments of foreign states in connection with the aggression of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 8015 was supported by 329 deputies at the plenary session on Tuesday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, on his Telegram channel.

The Verkhovna Rada calls on the international community to condemn and state Russia's illegal actions in the areas of the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait, in the temporarily occupied territories that have been systemic since February 2014.

The Ukrainian parliamentarians also call on the world to provide Ukraine as a victim of aggression with assistance in realizing the inalienable right to self-defense, as well as the need to take effective collective measures to eliminate threats to peace and suppress acts of aggression by the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait, in particular, conducting operations to ensure freedom of navigation.