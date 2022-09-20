Ukrainian IT specialists hack into website of Wagner group, copy all data on mercenaries – Digital Transformation Ministry

Ukrainian IT specialists hacked into the website of the Wagner Group and copied all the personal data on mercenaries who are sent to war in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"The website of the Wagner group, which gathers Russian prisoners for the war in Ukraine, has been hacked by the IT Army! We have all the personal data of the mercenaries! Each executioner, murderer and rapist will face severe punishment. Revenge is inevitable!" the minister said on the Telegram channel on Monday.