15:40 19.09.2022

Ukraine sees increased COVID-19 incidence – Kuzin

The incidence of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is increasing in Ukraine.

As chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday, almost 37,000 cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past week – 50% more than a week earlier (about 24,000).

"We have been recording an increase in the incidence since the end of July. If in mid-July only 1,500 cases per week were recorded, then in mid-September it was almost 37,000 per week," he said.

At the same time, Kuzin noted an increase in the volume of diagnostics: over the past week, 139,000 tests were done, and a week earlier – 94,000.

In addition, he reported an increasing number of hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19. So, over the past week, almost 6,300 people were admitted to hospitals, and before that – 4,734 people.

