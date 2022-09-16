MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko called on partners and allies to arm Ukraine, as this would save the lives of Ukrainians and prevent Russian criminals from reaching their homes.

"Faced with immense losses, Russia is recruiting prisoners for its war on Ukraine. Criminals, murderers, rapists. Their only goal is to bring death and destruction. Keep arming Ukraine – this will save our people's lives and prevent Russia's criminals from reaching your homes," Nikolenko said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier, a video was circulated on social networks, in which Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, recruits Russian prisoners for the war against Ukraine.