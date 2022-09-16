Facts

16:53 16.09.2022

MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

1 min read
MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko called on partners and allies to arm Ukraine, as this would save the lives of Ukrainians and prevent Russian criminals from reaching their homes.

"Faced with immense losses, Russia is recruiting prisoners for its war on Ukraine. Criminals, murderers, rapists. Their only goal is to bring death and destruction. Keep arming Ukraine – this will save our people's lives and prevent Russia's criminals from reaching your homes," Nikolenko said on Twitter on Friday.

Earlier, a video was circulated on social networks, in which Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, recruits Russian prisoners for the war against Ukraine.

Tags: #military #mfa

MORE ABOUT

12:54 16.09.2022
Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

10:46 16.09.2022
New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

16:15 09.09.2022
Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

14:31 09.09.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

12:44 07.09.2022
MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

15:36 05.09.2022
Covens with aggressor country's tricolors in center of Europe unacceptable – MFA

Covens with aggressor country's tricolors in center of Europe unacceptable – MFA

12:59 26.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

09:39 26.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

18:57 22.08.2022
EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

Occupiers strengthen positions in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian Armed Forces continue counteroffensive – ISW

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Demonstrative strikes by Russia on infrastructure to accelerate process of transferring air defense, missile defense systems to Ukraine

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

President of European Commission visits Kyiv region

AD
AD
AD
AD