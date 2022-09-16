Facts

10:56 16.09.2022

Nova Poshta allocates UAH 50 mln to restore branches in Kharkiv region

2 min read
Nova Poshta has invested UAH 50 million in the restoration of branches in the de-occupied cities of Kharkiv region, in particular, the matter concerns about 29 branches, which the company is going to return to work within the next two weeks.

"Most of the branches are very damaged. To restore them, Nova Poshta has already allocated UAH 50 million. The company plans to reopen 14 branches this week, another 15 next week, so that residents can receive humanitarian assistance from charitable foundations, parcels, etc.," the company’s press service said.

According to the release, in settlements where there is still no electricity and there is no way to quickly restore stationary branches, Nova Poshta opens mobile branches with a Starlink module and a generator for residents. This solution allows local residents to connect to the Internet for free and recharge their gadgets.

Until the end of September, Nova Poshta is going to open another 50 service points in the villages of Kharkiv region.

As specified in the release, there are 170 branches of Nova Poshta in 149 settlements in the region in the liberated territories.

Nova Poshta is the largest participant in the Ukrainian logistics market: its network includes 10,000 branches and 13,000 parcel terminals throughout Ukraine. The number of shipments for 2021 exceeded 372 million. In addition, the non-banking financial institution NovaPay provides money transfer and electronic money transactions services. In 2021, some 388 million transactions were carried out.

Tags: #nova_poshta #kharkiv_region

