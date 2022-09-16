Reznikov after conversation with his Latvian counterpart: Additional military support on its way

After a conversation with Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that additional military assistance for Ukraine is on the way.

“I had a conversation with my colleague and a great friend of Ukraine, Latvian Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister Pabriks. Latvia is one of the top military donors for Ukraine per capita. Thank you, friends, for being with us at these difficult times. More military support is on its way from Latvia,” Reznikov said on Twitter Friday.