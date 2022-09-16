Facts

09:56 16.09.2022

Reznikov after conversation with his Latvian counterpart: Additional military support on its way

1 min read
Reznikov after conversation with his Latvian counterpart: Additional military support on its way

After a conversation with Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that additional military assistance for Ukraine is on the way.

“I had a conversation with my colleague and a great friend of Ukraine, Latvian Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister Pabriks. Latvia is one of the top military donors for Ukraine per capita. Thank you, friends, for being with us at these difficult times. More military support is on its way from Latvia,” Reznikov said on Twitter Friday.

Tags: #reznikov #latvia

MORE ABOUT

13:49 13.09.2022
Counteroffensive of Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region a sign that Russia can be defeated – Reznikov

Counteroffensive of Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region a sign that Russia can be defeated – Reznikov

12:32 13.09.2022
War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

16:29 10.09.2022
Course for long-term support of Ukraine enshrined, development of three-level air defense system/missile defense among most important priorities at Ramstein-5 – Reznikov

Course for long-term support of Ukraine enshrined, development of three-level air defense system/missile defense among most important priorities at Ramstein-5 – Reznikov

16:03 10.09.2022
Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

18:58 17.08.2022
Reznikov discusses military cooperation between Kyiv and Copenhagen with Danish Defense Ministry

Reznikov discusses military cooperation between Kyiv and Copenhagen with Danish Defense Ministry

12:36 13.08.2022
Reznikov initiates appeal to Ramstein countries to delegate experts to work on bringing Russian war criminals to justice

Reznikov initiates appeal to Ramstein countries to delegate experts to work on bringing Russian war criminals to justice

18:24 04.08.2022
Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

14:57 25.07.2022
Ukraine able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft – Reznikov

Ukraine able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft – Reznikov

14:27 15.07.2022
Reznikov quells Western fears that Ukraine could become source of arms smuggling

Reznikov quells Western fears that Ukraine could become source of arms smuggling

14:59 11.07.2022
Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

LATEST

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Belgium to provide Ukraine with new package of military assistance, incl machine guns and ammunition

Traffic accident in Brody, claiming four lives, takes place with participation of military equipment – SBI

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Nova Poshta allocates UAH 50 mln to restore branches in Kharkiv region

New package of US military assistance to Ukraine is $600 mln, total amount of Western countries' obligations exceeds EUR 36 bln

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss with Sullivan, General Milley needs of AFU to continue de-occupation

Ukraine and Europe must jointly respond to challenges of upcoming winter – Zelensky after meeting with von der Leyen

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

AD
AD
AD
AD