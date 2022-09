Cruise missile hits industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih, preliminary without casualties – Vilkul

On Thursday, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on an industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih, without any casualties, head of the military administration of Kryvy Rih Oleksandr Vilkul said.

"A cruise missile again. Hitting an industrial enterprise. The damage is serious, the detailed consequences are being specified. Preliminary – no casualties," Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, he reported that the occupiers again launched a missile attack on Kryvy Rih on Thursday.