K. Tymoshenko: Water level of Inhulets River constantly monitored in Kryvy Rih, situation under control

Changes in a water level of the Inhulets River in Kryvy Rih are constantly monitored by specialists, the necessary services have been involved in the elimination of the consequences of a missile strike, the situation is under control, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"At the impact site, there is a water leak of 100 cubic meters per second. This is a significant volume. And the water level in the Ingulets River changes every hour. We are clearly aware of the scale of the tasks facing us to eliminate the consequences of missile strikes," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

According to him, the water level in the streets of the city is constantly monitored by special posts. In addition, there is monitoring of the private sector, where houses are located in Inhuletsky and Central City districts, and where there is a risk of flooding.

"This is a challenge to all of us, but the situation is under control. All services are involved to eliminate the threat as soon as possible," the deputy head of the President's Office wrote.

Earlier it was reported that Russian occupiers on Wednesday fired eight cruise missiles at Kryvy Rih, which hit buildings that are critical to the life support of people.

As a result of the shelling, the hydraulic structures of Kryvy Rih were damaged.