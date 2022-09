Occupiers attack Kryvyi Rih with Kh-101 cruise missiles – Kakhovka command

Three cruise missiles hit the western district of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, according to the Kakhovka Operational Command.

"17:01-17:06, September 14, 2019, a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Three cruise missiles launched likely from Tu-95MS (Kh-101)," it said on Facebook.

Information about damages and losses is being specified.

Earlier, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul reported a missile attack on the city.