Two missiles fired against Zaporizhia, no casualties reported – regional administration

The sounds of explosions that could be heard in Zaporizhia on Wednesday were the echo from the explosions that occurred outside the city, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev has said.

"The loud sounds that could be heard in some districts of the city during their air raid alert were the echo from the explosions outside the city. The situation in Zaporizhia is calm. Additional information is being clarified," he said on the Telegram channel.

Kurtiev called on the citizens to "keep calm and mind the air raid alert signals".

Later on, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh said that the enemy launched two missiles against Zaporizhia suburb.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The loud sounds of these arrivals could be heard in Zaporizhia recently," he said.

Earlier, Telegram channels reported the sounds of explosions in Zaporizhia.