18:57 13.09.2022

Ukrainian military destroys Russian Su-24 bomber, Su-25 attack aircraft and one UAV – Air Force

On Tuesday, September 13, from 14:00 to 16:00, air defense units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three air targets – one operational-tactical UAV and two aircraft of the invaders.

According to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kherson region, soldiers of the Odesa 160th air defense brigade of the Pivden air force command destroyed a Russian Su-24 bomber.

"And in Donetsk region, anti-aircraft gunners of the Shepetivka 11th air defense regiment of the Zakhid air command landed a Su-25 attack aircraft of the occupiers," the statement said on the Telgram channel.

