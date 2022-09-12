Facts

15:05 12.09.2022

Govt re-imposes sanctions on Kurchenko, Lebedev, Yanukovych, Deripaska – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the repeated imposition of sanctions on Serhiy Kurchenko, Pavlo Lebedev, Viktor Yanukovych and Oleg Deripaska by the government.

"We continue to deprive Russia and collaborators of assets on the territory of Ukraine and send them to strengthen our defense capability. At an extraordinary meeting, the government agreed on the purchase of war bonds by ARMA in the amount of UAH 152 million. These are funds that are on the accounts of the agency and frozen as part of the process of confiscation of Russian property in Ukraine and the property of Russian collaborators," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The government is again imposing sanctions against Kurchenko, Lebedev, Yanukovich and Deripaska as regards freezing their assets and assets in which they might have an interest, he said.

"This decision is needed in order to finally confiscate all their property on the territory of Ukraine in accordance with new legislation," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal said that the freezing and confiscation of all assets of Russia and its citizens is taking place in accordance with clearly defined procedures and in accordance with the new legislation.

"We are systematically working to take away all the property and funds of Russia and send them to strengthen our army and our restoration," the prime minister said.

