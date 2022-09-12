Stefanchuk to take part in G7 speaker meeting this week

This week, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk will take part in a meeting of speakers of the G7 countries, which will discuss the issue of the global security system in the world.

"I think that everything will concern... the global security system in the world... This will be the main task not only on the Crimea Platform, but also at the meeting of the G7 speakers, which will be held this week, where I have the opportunity to represent Ukraine," the speaker said on the air of the national telethon on Sunday.