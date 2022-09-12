Facts

10:03 12.09.2022

Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles launched by enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday

1 min read
Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles launched by enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday

The Air Defense Forces shot down seven out of 11 cruise missiles launched by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday, the Skhid Air Command reported on Facebook.

"On Sunday evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on the formation's area of responsibility. In total, the enemy used 11 cruise missiles. Skhid air command units shot down seven cruise missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region," the message says.

As noted, five of them are Kh-101, two are Kalibr.

Also, two more missiles were destroyed by Air Force units of Poltava region.

Tags: #missiles

MORE ABOUT

09:36 23.08.2022
Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

09:10 22.08.2022
Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

12:41 17.08.2022
Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

10:38 10.08.2022
Ukraine's air defense shoots down three missiles over Zaporizhia

Ukraine's air defense shoots down three missiles over Zaporizhia

09:30 08.08.2022
'Arrivals' at military facilities, casualties in Vinnytsia region

'Arrivals' at military facilities, casualties in Vinnytsia region

11:48 05.08.2022
Enemy holding four Caliber carriers in Black Sea, five in Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

Enemy holding four Caliber carriers in Black Sea, five in Mediterranean Sea – AFU Navy

09:29 27.07.2022
Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

Kharkiv subjected to enemy missile attack, according to preliminary data, no casualties – Terekhov

12:57 23.07.2022
Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

Two Russian missiles hit Odesa port infrastructure

16:03 21.07.2022
Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

13:43 15.07.2022
Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Trump should look war without rose-colored glasses – Zelensky

Invaders again fired at residential area in Kharkiv, info about victims being clarified – mayor

Zelensky admits future cuts in financial and military support for Ukraine

Over 1,800 invaders eliminated in south direction over past two weeks – Humeniuk

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region - Pivden Task Force

LATEST

Trump should look war without rose-colored glasses – Zelensky

Invaders again fired at residential area in Kharkiv, info about victims being clarified – mayor

WANO supports IAEA initiative to create safety zone at ZNPP

Yermak discusses support for Ukraine with reps of the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

Zelensky admits future cuts in financial and military support for Ukraine

Kyiv waiting for air defense, missile defense supplies for Ukraine after strikes on critical infrastructure – Podoliak

Over 1,800 invaders eliminated in south direction over past two weeks – Humeniuk

Govt re-imposes sanctions on Kurchenko, Lebedev, Yanukovych, Deripaska – PM

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region - Pivden Task Force

In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities disabled, electricity lost, all electric transport stopped due to enemy shelling

AD
AD
AD
AD