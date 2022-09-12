Air defense forces shoot down 7 out of 11 cruise missiles launched by enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday

The Air Defense Forces shot down seven out of 11 cruise missiles launched by the enemy in Dnipropetrovsk region on Sunday, the Skhid Air Command reported on Facebook.

"On Sunday evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on the formation's area of responsibility. In total, the enemy used 11 cruise missiles. Skhid air command units shot down seven cruise missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region," the message says.

As noted, five of them are Kh-101, two are Kalibr.

Also, two more missiles were destroyed by Air Force units of Poltava region.