Zelensky to Russian authorities: Ukraine will be with electricity, gas, water and food, but without you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, addressing the Russian authorities, that "Ukraine would be with gas, electricity and water, but without you."

"Even through the impenetrable darkness, Ukraine and the civilized world clearly see these terrorist acts. Deliberate and cynical missile strikes on civilian critical infrastructure. No military facilities. Kharkiv and Donetsk regions are de-energized. In Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy – partial power problems," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday evening.

"Do you still think that we are one people? Do you still think that you can frighten us, break us, persuade us to make concessions? Didn't you really understand anything? Didn't understand who we are? What are we for? What are we talking about?" he wrote.

"Read my lips: Without gas or without you? Without you. Without light or without you? Without you. Without water or without you? Without you. Without food or without you? Without you. Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst – for us it is not so terrible and deadly as your friendship and brotherhood. But history will put everything in its place. And we will be with gas, electricity, water and food ... and WITHOUT you!" Zelensky said.