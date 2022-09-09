Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

Rebellious moods reign within the Russian military units participating in the war against Ukraine, the Russian military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine, Head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Pivden (South) task force Natalia Humeniuk said.

"The replenishment of the exchange fund continues quite intensively compared to previous days, but still, the main characteristic, the main mood they have now is mutinies, rebellious moods within the units, where they rise against their command, where they massively write refusals to participate in further 'special operations,' refusal to participate in hostilities. Information about these reports is distributed in intercepts, including in social networks they post their reports, confirming that they are ready to refuse to continue actions," Humeniuk said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

She said the Russian military always has a simple way out, namely to lay down their arms, wait for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and go under the jurisdiction of international humanitarian law, that is, replenish the exchange fund.

Humeniuk said the Armed Forces of Ukraine went deep into the enemy positions at a distance of two to several tens of kilometers in accordance with certain areas.