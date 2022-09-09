Facts

16:15 09.09.2022

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

2 min read

Rebellious moods reign within the Russian military units participating in the war against Ukraine, the Russian military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine, Head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Pivden (South) task force Natalia Humeniuk said.

"The replenishment of the exchange fund continues quite intensively compared to previous days, but still, the main characteristic, the main mood they have now is mutinies, rebellious moods within the units, where they rise against their command, where they massively write refusals to participate in further 'special operations,' refusal to participate in hostilities. Information about these reports is distributed in intercepts, including in social networks they post their reports, confirming that they are ready to refuse to continue actions," Humeniuk said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

She said the Russian military always has a simple way out, namely to lay down their arms, wait for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and go under the jurisdiction of international humanitarian law, that is, replenish the exchange fund.

Humeniuk said the Armed Forces of Ukraine went deep into the enemy positions at a distance of two to several tens of kilometers in accordance with certain areas.

Tags: #military #russian #refusal

MORE ABOUT

14:31 09.09.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

16:44 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

Shmyhal: Ukraine interested in creating EU military mission

18:57 22.08.2022
EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

EU plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in one of neighboring countries of Ukraine – Borrell

21:00 17.08.2022
Naftogaz fails to obtain consent of eurobond holders to defer payments – company

Naftogaz fails to obtain consent of eurobond holders to defer payments – company

09:52 12.08.2022
Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

Zelensky urges military experts to talk less about details of Ukraine's defense plans

09:19 10.08.2022
Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

11:34 13.07.2022
Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

14:15 11.07.2022
More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

11:27 24.06.2022
EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

11:10 11.06.2022
Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

Losses of occupiers' personnel exceed 32,000 – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

LATEST

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

AD
AD
AD
AD