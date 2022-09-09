Russia has less than 200 Iskanders left – Ukrainian intelligence

The Russian Federation has less than 200 Iskanders left and it protects them, instead it launches old S-300 missiles to attack Ukraine that need to be disposed of, said Vadym Skybytsky, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“Iskander is now used very rarely. The last time, literally in August, when they were used in Kyiv area, from the territory of Belarus," he said in the podcast of Ukrayinska Pravda and the Center for Defense Strategies (not) A Safe country.

The Main Intelligence Agency noted that the S-300 are missiles that have been in storage for more than 30 years, and most of them are 35-40 years old.

"This is essentially a missile that needs to be taken out of combat. There are about 7,000 of them. It is very easy then to recycle. Instead of spending money on recycling, they are simply released on our territory. If you count how much they use, then they will have enough of these missiles for another three years," Skybytsky added.

He also stressed that the Kalibr systems, according to estimates, in the Russian Federation could produce 150-180 missiles per year.

"And they already keep the stock they have, because about 70% of the components are not Russian–made," said the representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine.