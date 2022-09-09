Facts

11:27 09.09.2022

Enemy losses amount to 650 military personnel, 10 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems, one helicopter in past 24 hours - General Staff

1 min read
The losses of the Russian occupiers during the day amounted to 650 people of military personnel, 10 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 11 artillery systems and one helicopter. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, the total enemy losses amount to almost 52,000 killed soldiers, the General Staff of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to September 9 approximately amounted to: about 51,900 of military personnel (plus 650) people, 2,122 tanks (plus 10) units, 4,575armored combat vehicles (plus 18) units, 1,237 artillery systems (plus 11) units, 306 MLRS (plus one), 159 air defense equipment, 239 aircraft, 211 helicopters (plus one), 888 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus four), 214 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 3,399 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 55) units, and 114 units of special equipment (plus four),” the message says.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Kharkiv and Donetsk directions. The data is being updated.

