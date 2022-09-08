Facts

14:14 08.09.2022

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

1 min read
New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

A new $675 million U.S. military aid package will include howitzers, artillery ammunition, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"The first good news from the Ramstein 5! Another tranche of U.S. security assistance for Ukraine ($675 million) will include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more. Thank you to President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and the American people," he said on Twitter.

Earlier Thursday, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced the U.S. approval of another $675 million military aid package to Ukraine.

Tags: #military_assistance

MORE ABOUT

17:16 08.09.2022
Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

15:30 08.09.2022
U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

17:38 25.08.2022
Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

16:27 27.07.2022
Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

12:50 10.06.2022
Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

09:51 02.06.2022
Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

20:56 23.05.2022
Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

13:56 25.04.2022
USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

15:22 25.02.2022
Estonia to provide Ukraine with additional batch of Javelins, ammunition – media

Estonia to provide Ukraine with additional batch of Javelins, ammunition – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain passes away

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

LATEST

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain passes away

Recent Ukraine’s military successes prove that allies’ help really changes the situation – Kuleba

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

The first results of the economic forum on the Marshall Plan in Poland: investments and agreements on joint projects with EU partners

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

AD
AD
AD
AD