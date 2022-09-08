New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

A new $675 million U.S. military aid package will include howitzers, artillery ammunition, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"The first good news from the Ramstein 5! Another tranche of U.S. security assistance for Ukraine ($675 million) will include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more. Thank you to President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and the American people," he said on Twitter.

Earlier Thursday, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced the U.S. approval of another $675 million military aid package to Ukraine.