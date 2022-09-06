Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

Russian occupation troops shelled Kharkiv on Tuesday morning, a multi-storey residential building in the city center was damaged, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, a residential multi-storey building in the central part of Kyivsky district was damaged. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel.