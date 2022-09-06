Facts

09:30 06.09.2022

Von der Leyen: European Commission to offer Ukraine EUR 5 bln of macro financial assistance

1 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that this week Brussels will offer Ukraine an additional EUR 5 billion of macro-financial assistance.

She wrote about this on her Twitter page on Monday, commenting on the meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

“The situation on the ground in Ukraine still requires our unabated support. On top of the EUR 10 billion we have provided so far, we will propose an additional EUR 5 billion in macro-financial assistance this week. The EU will be by Ukraine’s side, for as long as it takes,” she said.

