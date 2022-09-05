Facts

12:09 05.09.2022

Four IAEA reps leave Zaporizhia NPP, two remain on permanent basis – Energoatom

1 min read
Four IAEA reps leave Zaporizhia NPP, two remain on permanent basis – Energoatom

Four out of six employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who remained at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) seized by Russian troops since September 1, have left it, Energoatom reports.

"Today, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed work at the Zaporizhia NPP and left its site," the company said on Monday morning. According to it, two representatives will continue to work at the plant on a permanent basis.

As reported, the head of the IAEA, Grossi, announced a permanent mission of the agency to the Zaporizhia NPP, consisting of two people from the beginning of this week.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

