Facts

10:34 05.09.2022

SBI reports on suspicion of two soldiers involved in wounding children at fair in Chernihiv

1 min read
Officers of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) reported on suspicion of two servicemen who were involved in wounding children at an arms exhibition in Chernihiv, the SBI press service said on Monday.

"During a demonstration of weapons, one of the servicemen allowed a child to pick up a loaded rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade (RPG-26) and pull the trigger. At least nine people were injured as a result of the shot, six of whom were children," the bureau said.

It notes that suspicion was reported to the soldier who allowed the child to pull the trigger, as well as to his commander, who ordered subordinate soldiers to bring weapons to the exhibition for demonstration. 

Tags: #weapons #chernihiv #sbi

