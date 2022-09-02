AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 37 occupiers, 18 pieces of equipment belonging to them and an ammunition depot in southern Ukraine, shelling two places of accumulation of enemy forces and a ferry crossing across the Dnieper River near the occupied village of Lvove, Kherson region.

"Our missile and artillery units, as part of the performance of fire missions, delivered effective strikes on a ferry crossing near the village of Lvove and on two areas of building up of enemy forces and means. Confirmed losses of the enemy are 37 rashists, three tanks, four Msta-B howitzers, a Grad rocket system, ten units of armored vehicles and an ammunition depot," the Pivden (South) task force said on Facebook page on Friday.

As noted in the statement, the Su-25 aircraft of the invaders, damaged on Thursday in the area of the village of Sukhy Stavok, Kherson region, was confirmed to be withdrawn from the enemy forces.

The naval grouping of enemy forces in the Black Sea keeps two surface missile carriers equipped with 16 Caliber missiles at the ready.