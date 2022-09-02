Tourism revenues fall by quarter over six months – State Tourism Agency

Tax revenues to the state budget from the tourism industry in January-June 2022 decreased by 26% compared to the same period in 2021 and amounted to UAH 809.4 million, according to the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine.

According to it, 57% of the total revenue came from hotels and similar temporary accommodation facilities – UAH 460.5 million, which is 31% less than in 2021.

At the same time, revenues from the activities of travel agencies in 2022 increased by 41% to UAH 141.6 million, which is 17.5% of the total amount of taxes paid in the tourism sector. "This figure is a result of early bookings that Ukrainians made back in the pre-war months," head of the agency Mariana Oleskiv said.

Revenues from the activities of travel operators decreased by 21.3% compared to the first half of 2021 and amounted to UAH 83.3 million (10.3% of the total), vacation accommodation facilities – by 59%, to UAH 73 million ( 9%), while other accommodation facilities increased by 39%, to UAH 50.2 million (6.2%).

The agency notes that the largest amount of taxes was paid in Kyiv (UAH 222.8 million), however, compared to January-June 2021, the figures decreased by a third (less by 33.9%). Some UAH 129.9 million (51.2% less) was paid in Lviv region, UAH 106.2 million (63.4% less) in Ivano-Frankivsk region, and UAH 63.2 million (16.4% more) in Kyiv region. In Odesa region, UAH 42.8 million was paid, which is 82.3% less than in the same period last year.

According to Oleskiv, tour operators specializing in domestic tourism have partially resumed work in the western and central regions.

Meanwhile, the number of taxpayers in the tourism sector decreased by 16.8%, while among individuals by 13.5%, and legal entities by 24.5%.

"It can be stated that Ukrainians gradually began to allow themselves short trips around the country with the aim of physical and moral reset in order to maintain efficiency and psychological peace. And this gives impetus to the entire chain of related industries: carriers, restaurateurs, manufacturers of craft products. And one of our most pressing tasks is to help the Ukrainian economy, to work for the sake of victory," the head of the agency summed up.