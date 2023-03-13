Economy

19:31 13.03.2023

State budget revenues from tourism industry down by almost 31% in 2022 - Tourism Agency

2 min read
Representatives of the Ukrainian tourism industry paid UAH 1.551 billion in taxes, which is almost 31% less than in 2021, when the budget received UAH 2.231 billion, the press service of the State Tourism Development Agency reported.

"Despite the war, the tourism industry of Ukraine is working, but it needs support from Ukrainians more than ever. By paying taxes, we finance our economy, the lion's share of the income of which goes to defense and the army. Therefore, it is important to understand that when traveling in Ukraine, Ukrainians will not only reboot and gain strength and inspiration for work, but they will also help the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press service quotes the words of the head of the State Tourism Development Agency, Maryana Oleskiv.

According to the State Tourism Development Agency, the total number of taxpayers involved in tourism activities decreased by 17% over the year. At the same time, it was recorded that the number of legal entities decreased by 14%, and individuals by 18%.

The largest share of state budget revenues last year was paid by hotels - UAH 898 million, which is 30% less than in 2021.

At the same time, an increase in tax paid by 46% was recorded from the activities of boarding houses and hostels, which were used as a temporary shelter for people forced to leave their homes due to the war. But the share of tax paid from the activities of tourist centers, campsites, children's holiday camps decreased by 57% - UAH 141 million in tax was paid versus UAH 328 million in 2021.

Taxes from the activities of travel operators that paid UAH 167.858 million to the state budget in 2022 were reduced by 35%, while in 2021 this figure was UAH 259.005 million.

Travel agencies paid 27% less taxes to the state budget - UAH 204.795 million.

Three regions showed an increase in the amount of tax paid in 2022: Lviv (UAH 273 million versus UAH 215 million in 2021), Kyiv (UAH 164 million and almost UAH 125 million, respectively) and Ivano-Frankivsk (UAH 159 million and UAH 131 million).

A significant decline in tax revenues was noted in Kyiv and Odesa region - by 46% and 58%, respectively.

Tags: #budget #tourism #income #states

