19:01 01.09.2022

IAEA Head Grossi, some mission members leave Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has left Zaporizhia NPP, Energoatom has said.

"As of 18:00 on September 1, 2022, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi left Zaporizhia NPP. Most of the delegation members left the plant with him," the company said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Thursday evening.

According to him, currently five representatives of the IAEA mission have remained at Zaporizhia ZNPP, who are unloading the equipment they brought and will continue to work at the station.

"It is expected that they will be at Zaporizhia NPP until September 3," the company said.

As reported, the IAEA mission arrived at Zaporizhia NPP captured by Russian waxes on September 1, approximately after 14:00.

