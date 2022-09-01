Facts

16:06 01.09.2022

USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

4 min read
USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

The United States should provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons so that it can defeat everything that Russia brings to the battlefield, Mykel Hawke, U. S. Army Special Forces Officer, Captain (retired 2011), combat veteran.

“In my opinion we need to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to the battlefield. So if they bring choppers, if they bring planes, we need to give you anti aircraft and choppers and planes. You have shown your capability, your competence, you've been brave. The whole world has watched this little country of Ukraine stand up against the giant of Russia and bring it to its knees. In order to end this war we need to give Ukraine every weapon that they need short of nukes to stop Putin's criminal invasion of Ukraine,” Hawke said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Hawke, Ukraine needs the most powerful weapons that the United States can give it to end the war as soon as possible.

“The sooner we end this the sooner we stop the starvation of people around the world, we stop the fuel crisis, stop evil and we show the world that we will not tolerate this kind of evil.

We need to give you the aircraft, the weaponry, the training, the support, because clearly, your people are competent and capable and great fighters. All they need are the tools and I do believe that our leaders need to give those tools to Ukraine, including aircraft. (and training),” he said.

Hawke called for the United States to provide Ukraine with attack helicopters, fighter jets, support and all anti-aircraft means.

“By going to aircraft it will escalate the war. However we do know that Putin really hasn't pulled those cards out of his deck yet to start using them. But he will, he is going to do everything he can before he accepts that he's already failed and been defeated. That's the main reason why we haven't given aircraft, we've been worried about escalating it due to his threat of nukes, however he is going to bring the aircraft in and we should be giving you the fighter helicopters, the fighter planes, the support and all anti-aircraft we can give you so that they don't get a chance to even get across your border before you take them down,” he explained.

According to the military, when it comes to what military equipment and weapons systems Ukraine will need, it is important to note that, as in all wars, there is an evolution.

“People don't know what to expect at the beginning. So at first we were very concerned about maybe we should not give too many weapons, it might escalate it too high,” Hawke explained.

He noted that the Russian Federation has nuclear weapons and has threatened everyone in the world with them, and added that the entire international community would have a discussion about nuclear states.

“Just because someone has a gun and they can hold it to your head doesn't mean they're right and we'll give them that power,” he said.

He stressed that the American strategy was to try to solve the problem at the lowest level without aggravating it, because no one wants a nuclear war.

“But the world is starting to realize that Putin has already threatened nukes, he's already willing to cause potential nuclear disaster with the nuclear plant that they've taken over and tried to disconnect. So there are all these things which need to make the leaders of the world realize that he's got nukes, yes, but so do we. If he's going to threaten to blow up water and tsunami a people and a city that have nothing to do with the fight, it clearly shows Putin has no respect for humanity or international law,” the officer said.

Tags: #usa #weapon

MORE ABOUT

09:51 31.08.2022
Zelensky to US senators: Ukraine's security assistance should continue and increase

Zelensky to US senators: Ukraine's security assistance should continue and increase

10:00 30.08.2022
Govt delegation in USA agrees to expand IFC presence in Ukraine – Chernyshov

Govt delegation in USA agrees to expand IFC presence in Ukraine – Chernyshov

09:27 30.08.2022
USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

19:01 24.08.2022
State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

16:52 24.08.2022
Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

Zelensky thanks USA for new tranche of military aid

10:20 23.08.2022
USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

USA to supply Ukraine with 10 Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones within month – Pentagon

12:50 20.08.2022
US Department of Defense: additional HARM missiles to enable Ukraine to destroy Russian radars

US Department of Defense: additional HARM missiles to enable Ukraine to destroy Russian radars

11:27 20.08.2022
Biden signs order to provide $775 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

Biden signs order to provide $775 mln in military aid to Ukraine – White House

10:39 19.08.2022
Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

09:48 19.08.2022
USA call on IAEA to provide access to Zaporizhia NPP

USA call on IAEA to provide access to Zaporizhia NPP

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

IAEA mission decides to head for Zaporizhia NPP

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky visits restored school in Irpin

IAEA mission arrives at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

SBI notifies ex-director of Crimean SOE Service who withdrew $147,500 to Russian bank of suspicion

IAEA mission enters ‘gray zone’, moving to Enerhodar

Danish FM arrives in Kyiv to show unwavering support for Ukrainian people

IAEA mission decides to head for Zaporizhia NPP

Some 3,500 out of 12,900 schools to reopen, 4,500 will work in mixed mode, others online

Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

Zelensky: We will do everything so that all peoples of Europe live freely

AD
AD
AD
AD