USA to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to battlefield - retired US Army Special Forces Officer

The United States should provide Ukraine with all the necessary weapons so that it can defeat everything that Russia brings to the battlefield, Mykel Hawke, U. S. Army Special Forces Officer, Captain (retired 2011), combat veteran.

“In my opinion we need to give Ukraine every weapon they need to overcome whatever Russia brings to the battlefield. So if they bring choppers, if they bring planes, we need to give you anti aircraft and choppers and planes. You have shown your capability, your competence, you've been brave. The whole world has watched this little country of Ukraine stand up against the giant of Russia and bring it to its knees. In order to end this war we need to give Ukraine every weapon that they need short of nukes to stop Putin's criminal invasion of Ukraine,” Hawke said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Hawke, Ukraine needs the most powerful weapons that the United States can give it to end the war as soon as possible.

“The sooner we end this the sooner we stop the starvation of people around the world, we stop the fuel crisis, stop evil and we show the world that we will not tolerate this kind of evil.

We need to give you the aircraft, the weaponry, the training, the support, because clearly, your people are competent and capable and great fighters. All they need are the tools and I do believe that our leaders need to give those tools to Ukraine, including aircraft. (and training),” he said.

Hawke called for the United States to provide Ukraine with attack helicopters, fighter jets, support and all anti-aircraft means.

“By going to aircraft it will escalate the war. However we do know that Putin really hasn't pulled those cards out of his deck yet to start using them. But he will, he is going to do everything he can before he accepts that he's already failed and been defeated. That's the main reason why we haven't given aircraft, we've been worried about escalating it due to his threat of nukes, however he is going to bring the aircraft in and we should be giving you the fighter helicopters, the fighter planes, the support and all anti-aircraft we can give you so that they don't get a chance to even get across your border before you take them down,” he explained.

According to the military, when it comes to what military equipment and weapons systems Ukraine will need, it is important to note that, as in all wars, there is an evolution.

“People don't know what to expect at the beginning. So at first we were very concerned about maybe we should not give too many weapons, it might escalate it too high,” Hawke explained.

He noted that the Russian Federation has nuclear weapons and has threatened everyone in the world with them, and added that the entire international community would have a discussion about nuclear states.

“Just because someone has a gun and they can hold it to your head doesn't mean they're right and we'll give them that power,” he said.

He stressed that the American strategy was to try to solve the problem at the lowest level without aggravating it, because no one wants a nuclear war.

“But the world is starting to realize that Putin has already threatened nukes, he's already willing to cause potential nuclear disaster with the nuclear plant that they've taken over and tried to disconnect. So there are all these things which need to make the leaders of the world realize that he's got nukes, yes, but so do we. If he's going to threaten to blow up water and tsunami a people and a city that have nothing to do with the fight, it clearly shows Putin has no respect for humanity or international law,” the officer said.