IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission is currently staying at the Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, approximately 20 kilometers from the frontline, an informed source told Interfa-Ukraine.
"Arrivals can be heard here. But in the distance," the source said.
The movement of the convoy has been suspended.
A member of the mission told Interfax-Ukraine that the delegates were "waiting until it is safe."