Age of peace in Europe is over, as is age of half-measures – Kuleba

The age of peace in Europe is over, as is the age of half-measures, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"On a way to victory, we will always be facing difficult choices, and we will always be tempted to take half-measures to strike balances. But the sad truth is that the age of peace in Europe is over, and the age of half-measures is over. We have to be resolved, we have to be committed, yes, we have to be tough – but this is the only way how to win a war, especially a war against a country like Russia led by President Putin," Kuleba said at the Forum 2000 in Prague on Wednesday.

He said that if he had to face a situation where he had to choose between half-measures, for example, regarding visas, and no measures, he would prefer not to introduce any measures.

"I would prefer to take more time to discuss, more time to find a solution that will introduce a real tough measure that will do it. This is the policy that can take us to victory," Kuleba said.