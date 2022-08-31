Facts

16:31 31.08.2022

Fedorov announces upcoming launch of war bonds in Diia

1 min read
The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine plans to launch the possibility of buying war bonds in the Diia application, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"We are now working on, perhaps, a key service for us – on war bonds. The Diia application will have the opportunity to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine by buying bonds," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the Minister of Digital Transformation, an update that includes this service is planned to be released in the coming weeks.

