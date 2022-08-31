Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

The Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has resumed passage through 50 bridges destroyed due to armed Russian aggression, Andriy Ivko, first deputy head of Ukravtodor, said on Wednesday.

"The bridge in Konotop district of Sumy region has become the fiftieth artificial structure through which we have been able to resume traffic since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Somewhere we built a bypass road, and in some places temporary crossings," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Ivko, there are 15 destroyed bridges in the region, 10 of which are on state roads.

The deputy head of Ukravtodor said that the two parts of the bridge were connected with a reliable concrete structure, a fence was installed and sidewalks were equipped.

As Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov recently said in an interview with Economic Pravda, as a result of the war, 300 bridges were destroyed on public roads, of which 50 bridges were provided with temporary solutions.