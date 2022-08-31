Facts

14:53 31.08.2022

Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

1 min read
Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

The Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has resumed passage through 50 bridges destroyed due to armed Russian aggression, Andriy Ivko, first deputy head of Ukravtodor, said on Wednesday.

"The bridge in Konotop district of Sumy region has become the fiftieth artificial structure through which we have been able to resume traffic since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Somewhere we built a bypass road, and in some places temporary crossings," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Ivko, there are 15 destroyed bridges in the region, 10 of which are on state roads.

The deputy head of Ukravtodor said that the two parts of the bridge were connected with a reliable concrete structure, a fence was installed and sidewalks were equipped.

As Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov recently said in an interview with Economic Pravda, as a result of the war, 300 bridges were destroyed on public roads, of which 50 bridges were provided with temporary solutions.

 

Tags: #bridges
AD

HOT NEWS

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

LATEST

Silpo refutes unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

Fedorov announces upcoming launch of war bonds in Diia

ATB refutes info about selling humanitarian aid plundered in Zaporizhia

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

Russian troops should stop shelling corridors of IAEA delegation, not interfere with its activities at station – MFA

Zelensky signs laws as part of ‘customs visa-free regime’

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

AD
AD
AD
AD