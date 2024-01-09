Facts

19:13 09.01.2024

Two more bridges damaged due to Russian aggression put into operation in Kyiv region – authorities


 In Kyiv region, two more bridges on highways damaged due to Russian armed aggression were repaired and put into operation, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"The following bridges have been thoroughly repaired and put into operation: on the Peremoha-Baryshivka highway, on the Korniyivka-Nedra-Zgurivka-Berezan highway," Kravchenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He also said that the repair of the bridge on the Vorzel-Zabuchchia highway across Mykhailivka-Rubezhovka, damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, is being completed. The total length of the bridge structure is 48 meters.

According to Kravchenko, in Kyiv region, 21 bridges on roads were damaged in hostilities. Overhaul of some of them began in 2023.

