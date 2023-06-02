EU to allocate EUR 50 mln to Ukraine for temporary bridges – State Recovery Agency

The State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure will receive a grant from the European Union with the support of the European Investment Bank in the amount of over EUR 50 million for temporary bridges to restore mobility in Ukraine, the press service of the agency reports on Facebook.

"The European Investment Bank (EIB), the EU Bank and the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure have signed a grant agreement to allocate more than EUR 50 million. The Agency is using grant funds to purchase temporary bridges that will increase the mobility of the population of Ukraine," the message says.

It is noted that temporary bridges will help Ukraine solve the problems that have arisen as a result of Russian attacks, in particular with improving the access of Ukrainians to basic services and necessary assistance.

According to the agency, the EIB will provide Ukraine with EU grant funds available under the European Union's Neighborhood Investment Platform (NIP), which were envisaged before the war to support the implementation of the EIB's transport connectivity loan agreement in Ukraine.

"This grant complements the Solidarity Urgent Response packages from the EIB, prepared in cooperation with the European Commission as an urgent measure to support Ukraine. These measures provide for the allocation of EUR 2.3 billion of emergency assistance to Ukraine, of which EUR 1.7 billion has already been disbursed in 2022 for the needs of critical infrastructure to ensure the life of the country," the message says.