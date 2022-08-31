Facts

12:56 31.08.2022

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

According to preliminary data, a missile strike on the center of Kharkiv, as a result of which two pensioners were injured, was inflicted by the S-300, the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

"The rocket hit the courtyard of a four-storey residential building, as a result of which the apartment caught fire. Two women were injured ... The office premises and the building of the building of one of the higher educational institutions were damaged. According to preliminary data, the occupiers fired a S-300 missile at Kharkiv from the territory of Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the report says.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the same article, the shelling of Novobavarsky district, committed by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the MLRS Smerch on the night of August 31, is being investigated.

In the future, the materials of criminal proceedings will be transferred under investigation to the SBU Department in Kharkiv region.

